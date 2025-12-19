Stewart (knee) was activated from the injured reserve list Friday and has no injury designation ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Dolphins.

Stewart had missed the Bengals' last five games due to a knee injury suffered in the Week 9 loss to the Bears, but following a week of full practice sessions, he's ready to suit up Sunday. The 2025 first-round pick from Texas A&M has tallied just six total tackles in five appearances this season. Now fully healthy, he's expected to start opposite Myles Murphy in Week 16.