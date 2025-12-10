default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Stewart (knee) will have his 21-day practice window opened Wednesday, Ben Baby of ESPN.com reports.

Head coach Zac Taylor said Wednesday that Stewart has a chance to play Sunday against the Ravens. Stewart would first have to be added back to the active roster from injured reserve, which the Bengals can do at any point in the next 21 days. In the meantime, the 2025 first-round pick is eligible to practice.

More News