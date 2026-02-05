Stewart recorded 11 total tackles (five solo), including 1.0 sacks, and one pass defensed across eight games in 2025.

Stewart, a 2025 first-round pick from Texas A&M, didn't participate in the Bengals' offseason program and failed to report to training camp on time due to a post-draft contract dispute. This may have contributed to his slow start in the NFL, as he recorded just six total tackles over his first five games. Stewart also struggled to stay healthy, missing nine contests due to a lingering knee injury. Despite the setbacks, 22-year-old will likely operate as one of the Bengals' top edge rushers during the 2026 season.