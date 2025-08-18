Stewart is earning praise from the Bengals' coaching staff with his play in training camp, while lining up at multiple positions on the defensive line, Paul Dehner Jr. of The Athletic reports.

Stewart has changed the narrative from first-round pick holdout and the object of scorn to one that's turning heads on a daily basis. "... whatever your opinion was of Shemar, that player is rare," defensive coordinator Al Golden said. "Coming out of the draft, somebody that can come off the edge, one play, play in the B gap, two plays later, play in the C gap, set the edge, do multiple things. It's just rare."