Stewart (knee) is expected to be placed on the injured reserve list, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

If Stewart is placed on IR, he will be forced to miss at least the Bengals' next four games, with his earliest possible return coming in the Week 15 matchup against the Ravens. The 2025 first-round pick from Texas A&M has battled injuries all season, already missing four games due to an ankle issue. He's made just five appearances, recording six total tackles across 176 defensive snaps. If Stewart is sidelined for the foreseeable future as expected, Myles Murphy will likely operate as the Bengals' top reserve defensive end.