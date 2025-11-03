Stewart left Sunday's loss to the Bears with a knee injury, Charlie Goldsmith of the Dayton Daily News reports.

Prior to the injury, Stewart had three tackles and one QB hit. The Bengals' first-round pick is still looking for his first NFL sack through Week 9, having missed four games due to injury. He was considered a developmental prospect coming out of Texas A&M, but even accounting for that learning curve, he has been a big disappointment.