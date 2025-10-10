Stewart (ankle) is listed as doubtful ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Packers.

The 2025 first-round pick from Texas A&M managed to practice in a limited capacity throughout the week but is still expected to miss Sunday's contest. Stewart, who's already been sidelined for three consecutive games, has tallied two total tackles across 66 defensive snaps this season. Myles Murphy is expected to continue operating as the Bengals' top reserve defensive end while Stewart likely remains out in Week 6.