Head coach Zac Taylor told reporters Friday that Stewart (knee) is doubtful to return for Sunday's matchup against the Ravens, Geoff Hobson of the Bengals' official site reports.

Stewart returned to practice this week after missing the Bengals' last four contest due to a knee injury, but it appears he isn't ready for in-game action just yet. The 2025 first-round pick from Texas A&M has appeared in just five games this season, recording six total tackles. He's expected to remain on the injured reserve list through Week 15, suggesting Myles Murphy and Joseph Ossai will serve as Cincinnati's top defensive ends Sunday.