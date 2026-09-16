Stewart (knee) was a full participant in Wednesday's practice.

Stewart did not play in the Bengals' 33-27 Week 1 win over the Buccaneers due to a hyperextended knee that he sustained in a training camp practice in late July. However, his ability to practice in full Wednesday indicates that he'll be available to make his 2026 debut this Sunday against the Texans. Stewart appeared in eight regular-season games last year, finishing with 11 tackles (five solo), including 1.0 sacks, and one pass defense.