Bengals' Shemar Stewart: Officially placed on IR
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Stewart (knee) was placed on the injured reserve list Saturday.
Stewart has already missed four games due to an ankle injury and will now be forced to miss at least Cincinnati's next four contests after being placed on IR. The earliest he can return is the Bengals' Week 15 matchup against the Ravens. While Stewart is out, expect Myles Murphy and Cedric Johnson to have expanded roles on Cincinnati's defense.
More News
-
Bengals' Shemar Stewart: Expected to land on IR•
-
Bengals' Shemar Stewart: Still week-to-week, out Week 11•
-
Bengals' Shemar Stewart: Still week-to-week•
-
Bengals' Shemar Stewart: Week-to-week with knee injury•
-
Bengals' Shemar Stewart: Leaves with knee injury•
-
Bengals' Shemar Stewart: Estimated as full Monday•