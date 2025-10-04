site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: bengals-shemar-stewart-out-for-week-5 | sport: football | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nfl/reg/free/stories
Skip to Main Content
Bengals' Shemar Stewart: Out for Week 5
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Stewart (ankle) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Lions.
Stewart will miss his third consecutive game with the ankle injury. Myles Murphy has been seeing increased reps at edge rusher in Stewart's absence.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Our Latest Fantasy Football Stories
Jamey Eisenberg
• 1 min read
Dave Richard
• 17 min read
Dave Richard
• 3 min read
Dave Richard
• 3 min read
Jamey Eisenberg
• 1 min read
Jamey Eisenberg
• 4 min read