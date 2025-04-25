The Bengals selected Stewart in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft, 17th overall.

Stewart (6-foot-5, 267 pounds) is an extremely athletic lineman whose rare physical traits have yet to yield much production. The belief is that Stewart's collegiate production at Texas A&M was so badly muted because he played at a much heavier weight (around 290 pounds) and played with too many run-stopping responsibilities to show off his true potential as an edge rusher. At the lighter 267-pound weight, Stewart logged a 4.59-second 40-yard dash in addition to a 40-inch vertical and 131-inch broad jump -- all of which are easily blue-chip figures. If the Bengals move on from Trey Hendrickson, it would seem to set up Stewart to start as a rookie, but Stewart logged only 11 tackles for loss and 4.5 sacks in three years for the Aggies.