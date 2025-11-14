Bengals' Shemar Stewart: Still week-to-week, out Week 11
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Stewart (knee) won't play Sunday against the Steelers, Ben Baby of ESPN.com reports.
Stewart has been limited to five appearances this season, as he dealt with an ankle injury earlier in the campaign and will now be sidelined by a knee injury he sustained in Cincinnati's Week 9 loss to the Bears prior to the Bengals' Week 10 bye. Stewart's next chance to take the field will come in Week 12 against the Patriots, but he remains week-to-week, per Baby.
