Bengals' Shemar Stewart: Still week-to-week
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Head coach Zac Taylor said that Stewart (knee) remains week-to-week Wednesday, Paul Dehner Jr. of The Athletic reports.
Stewart got the same label to start last week following the Bengals' Week 9 loss to the Bears, so he doesn't appear to have made much progress over the bye. He looks unlikely to suit up in Week 11 against the Steelers, though his status is not official.
