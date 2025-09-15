Head coach Zac Taylor said Monday that Stewart (ankle) is doubtful to play in the Bengals' Week 3 contest against the Vikings on Sunday, Dave Clark of the Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Stewart suffered a right ankle injury during the fourth quarter of Sunday's win against the Bengals. Taylor didn't provide a timeline for Stewart's return, but Kelsey Conway of The Cincinnati Enquirer relays that the rookie first-rounder could be out of action for the next 2-to-3 weeks. If Stewart is in fact ruled out for Week 3, his next chance to see the field is Week 4 against the Broncos on Monday, Sept. 29. Myles Murphy and Cameron Sample should see an uptick in snaps at defensive end behind starters Trey Hendrickson and Joseph Ossai for as long as Stewart is sidelined.