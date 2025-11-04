Head coach Zac Taylor said Monday that Stewart is considered "week-to-week" due to a knee injury he sustained during the Bengals' 47-42 loss to the Bears, Ben Baby of ESPN.com reports.

Stewart was officially ruled out toward the end of the fourth quarter, and he finished the contest with three tackles (one solo) while playing a season-high 49 snaps on defense. The Bengals are on a bye Week 10, so the additional time to rehab and recover means the rookie first-rounder could be available for Week 11 against the Steelers on Sunday, Nov. 16.