Stewart (ankle) has been ruled out ahead of Monday night's matchup against the Broncos.

Stewart will now miss his second consecutive game after sustaining an ankle injury in the Bengals' Week 2 loss to the Jaguars. The 2025 first-round pick has played 66 defensive snaps over Cincinnati's first two contests this season, recording two total tackles. In his absence, Myles Murphy is likely to serve as the Bengals' top reserve edge rusher.