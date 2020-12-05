site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Bengals' Stanley Morgan: Elevated to active roster
By
RotoWire Staff
Dec 5, 2020
at
12:47 pm ET 1 min read
The
Bengals have elevated Morgan to their active roster.
This move signals that Morgan has been cleared from the practice squad COVID-19 list. He will now help provide depth at receiver in Sunday's matchup with the Dolphins, and subsequently revert back to the practice squad Monday.
