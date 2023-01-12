Morgan played five snaps on offense and 21 on special teams in Sunday's 27-16 win over the Ravens, accruing no statistics during the contest.

Morgan saw snaps on offense during all 14 of his appearances of the regular season, but never more than 10 on any occasion. He drew just one incomplete target over that stretch to finish without a reception for the season. Morgan will likely continue to see most of his playing time on special teams during Cincinnati's upcoming playoff run.