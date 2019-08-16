Morgan hauled in both of his targets for 21 yards in the Bengals' second preseason game against the Redskins on Thursday.

Morgan made his impact with third-string quarterback Jeff Driskel in the third and fourth quarters. He first hauled in a 15-yard pass down the right side of the field, and then followed that up with a six-yard reception on third-and-long down the middle of the field. Stanley has generated some buzz as an undrafted free agent and was exceptionally productive in his senior season at Nebraska, catching 70 passes for 1,004 yards and seven touchdowns.