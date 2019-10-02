Play

The Bengals promoted Morgan to the active roster Wednesday.

With John Ross (shoulder) placed on injured reserve, Morgan's being brought up from the practice squad to serve as depth. The undrafted rookie should have good knowledge of the Bengals' system since he's been with the team since May. Morgan was quite productive in his final season at Nebraska with 70 receptions for 1,004 yards and seven touchdown in his senior season, but he'll likely stay in a special-teams role initially.

