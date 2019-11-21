Play

Morgan (illness) will not practice Thursday, Jay Morrison of The Athletic reports.

Morgan's back-to-back absences have him trending in the wrong direction for Sunday's tilt against the Steelers, but he'll have one more opportunity to participate in practice before a decision on his availability is made. With A.J. Green (ankle) and Auden Tate (concussion) also not practicing, Morgan could play a key role in Cincinnati's aerial attack Week 12 if he's able to suit up.

