Bengals' Stanley Morgan: Not expected to play Thursday
Morgan is unlikely to play in Thursday's preseason contest against the Giants, Jay Morrison of The Athletic reports.
Morgan is one of three receivers not playing Thursday, joining John Ross (hamstring) and A.J. Green (ankle). The 22-year-old hauled in both of his targets for 21 yards last week against the Redskins. Morgan has reportedly generated some buzz in training camp after going undrafted out of Nebraska, but whatever momentum he's accumulated will have to be halted momentarily with him sitting on the sidelines Thursday.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
What to watch in Preseason Week 3
Week 3 of the preseason is commonly thought of as the dress rehearsal for the regular season....
-
Fantasy football breakouts: Buy the Duke
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy football breakouts...
-
Fantasy football sleepers: Target Ben
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy football...
-
WR Dynasty Rankings
Heath Cummings says Josh Gordon and John Brown have improved their status since his last r...
-
Rookie Dynasty Rankings
Heath Cummings says Miles Sanders and Darwin Thompson have improved their status since his...
-
QB Dynasty Rankings
Heath Cummings says Lamar Jackson and Sam Darnold have improved their status since his last...