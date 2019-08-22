Morgan is unlikely to play in Thursday's preseason contest against the Giants, Jay Morrison of The Athletic reports.

Morgan is one of three receivers not playing Thursday, joining John Ross (hamstring) and A.J. Green (ankle). The 22-year-old hauled in both of his targets for 21 yards last week against the Redskins. Morgan has reportedly generated some buzz in training camp after going undrafted out of Nebraska, but whatever momentum he's accumulated will have to be halted momentarily with him sitting on the sidelines Thursday.