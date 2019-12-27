Morgan (concussion) is listed as doubtful for Sunday's season finale against the Browns, Jay Morrison of The Athletic reports.

Morgan won't be eligible to take the field Week 17 unless he fully clears the league's five-step protocol for brain injuries, and the Bengals have little reason to rush the Nebraska product back to action. Damion Willis stands to slot into the No. 4 receiver role if Morgan is unable to suit up against the Browns on Sunday.