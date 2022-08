Morgan caught one of two targets for 32 yards in Saturday's 16-7 preseason win over the Rams.

The first pass thrown Morgan's way was an incompletion on the opening drive, but it was a good sign for his standing on the depth chart that he was used early in the game. Morgan then opened the second possession with a 32-yard catch. He's likely to remain on the team in a depth role when the Bengals trim their roster down to 53 players for the regular season.