Morgan (illness) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Steelers, Ben Baby of ESPN.com reports.

The 23-year-old has been sidelined at practice all week due to the illness, so he appears to be a toss-up for Sunday's game. Damion Willis could see increased snaps if Morgan is unable to suit up.

