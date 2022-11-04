Morgan (hamstring) does not carry an injury designation into the Bengals' Week 9 matchup with the Panthers.
Morgan will return to the field after missing the last two games while nursing a hamstring issue. The wide receiver could step into a more significant role in his return with Ja'Marr Chase (hip) unavailable.
