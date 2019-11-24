Bengals' Stanley Morgan: Ready to roll
Morgan (illness) is officially active for Sunday's game against the Steelers, Marisa Contipelli of the Bengals' official site reports.
Morgan didn't participate in practice this week while dealing with the illness, but as evidenced by this news, he has shaken off the ailment. He likely won't impact the offense much in Sunday's game as he's caught just three passes for 18 yards this season.
More News
-
Bengals' Stanley Morgan: Questionable for Sunday•
-
Bengals' Stanley Morgan: Misses another practice•
-
Bengals' Stanley Morgan: Lifted to active roster•
-
Stanley Morgan: Joins Cincy's practice squad•
-
Bengals' Stanley Morgan: Not expected to play Thursday•
-
Bengals' Stanley Morgan: Hauls in two receptions•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 12 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Your faith in some of the biggest names in Fantasy has been tested so far this season, but...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Wide receivers
Who should be in your lineup and who should you leave on the bench for Week 12? Jamey Eisenberg...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Running backs
Get help with setting your lineup in Week 12 with Jamey Eisenberg's look at his top starts...
-
Week 12 Sleepers: Lineup, DFS help
There are potential solutions to your every lineup concern in Jamey Eisenberg's sleepers and...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Quarterbacks
Matt Ryan hasn't been quite right since his ankle injury, but he's going to get back on track...
-
Week 12 Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...