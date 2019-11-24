Play

Morgan (illness) is officially active for Sunday's game against the Steelers, Marisa Contipelli of the Bengals' official site reports.

Morgan didn't participate in practice this week while dealing with the illness, but as evidenced by this news, he has shaken off the ailment. He likely won't impact the offense much in Sunday's game as he's caught just three passes for 18 yards this season.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories