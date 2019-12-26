Play

Morgan is still in the concussion protocol Thursday, Marisa Contipelli of the Bengals' official site reports.

Morgan will need to fully clear the league's protocol for brain injuries before retaking the field, making his status for Week 17's tilt against the Browns uncertain. If Morgan misses any time, Damion Willis will step up as the No. 4 wideout in Cincinnati.

