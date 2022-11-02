Morgan (hamstring) was a limited participant during Wednesday's practice, Jay Morrison of The Athletic reports.
Morgan has missed back-to-back games due to a hamstring injury, but he's trending in the right direction after returning to practice Wednesday. The fourth-year wideout will have two more opportunities to log a full practice before the team needs to make a decision on his availability for Sunday's matchup against Carolina.
More News
-
Bengals' Stanley Morgan: Won't play Monday night•
-
Bengals' Stanley Morgan: Remains sidelined Thursday•
-
Bengals' Stanley Morgan: Not playing Sunday•
-
Bengals' Stanley Morgan: Unlikely to play Sunday•
-
Bengals' Stanley Morgan: Plays early in preseason finale•
-
Bengals' Stanley Morgan: Back with Cincinnati•