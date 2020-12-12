site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Bengals' Stanley Morgan: Signed to 53
RotoWire Staff
Dec 12, 2020
Morgan was signed to the Bengals' active roster Saturday.
Morgan has played on special teams in the two games he's been on the active roster for this season, but he did factor in marginally as a pass catcher last season. Expect the second-year wideout to continue acting as depth for his team.
