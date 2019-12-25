Morgan did not participate in the team's estimated practice report Wednesday due a concussion, Jay Morrison of The Athletic reports.

There was no report of Morgan suffering an injury during the team's Week 16 loss to the Dolphins. He played 35 total snaps -- 15 on offense and 20 on special teams -- but it's unclear when the issue may have occurred. It's not yet clear whether Morgan will be able to participate in the team's Week 17 contest against the Browns, though he will have to clear concussion protocol to do so.