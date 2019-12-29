Play

Morgan (concussion) is inactive Week 17 against Cleveland, Marisa Contipelli of the Bengals' official site reports.

No surprises here, as Morgan was given a "doubtful" tag after failing to take the practice field all week. He'll effectively conclude his rookie season having played in 11 games, and catching three passes on 10 targets for 18 yards along the way.

