Bengals' T.J. Johnson: Cleared for football activities
Johnson (pectoral) received clearance to resume football activities "in the winter," Jim Owczarski of Cincinnati.com reports.
Johnson tore his pectoral muscle during a weightlifting session last December. Since he avoided damage to the surrounding ligaments, Johnson didn't require a lengthy recovery process. Now healthy, the 2013 seventh-rounder opens the 2018 offseason as the only true center on the Bengals' roster.
