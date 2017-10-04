Bengals' T.J. Johnson: Healthy again
Johnson hurt his neck Sunday against the Browns, but it proved to be mild as he was a full participant in Wednesday's practice, Paul Dehner Jr. of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.
Johnson will return back to his reserve lineman role since Trey Hopkins (knee) will also be ready for Sunday's game against the Bills.
