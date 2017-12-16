Bengals' T.J. Johnson: Lands on IR
The Bengals placed Johnson on injured reserve Saturday due to a neck injury, Jay Morrison of the Dayton Daily News reports.
Johnson popped up on Friday's injury report with a pectoral injury, which now appears to be a relatively serious issue. His absence for the remainder of the season means Alex Redmond and Christian Westerman could see some extra work providing depth on the interior of the offensive line should any starters obtain injuries. Expect an update on Johnson's status if the team provides more clarity on his injury.
