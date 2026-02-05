Slaton recorded 52 total tackles (19 solo), including 3.0 sacks, across 17 regular-season games in 2025.

Slaton continued his iron-man streak this season, having now played five years in the NFL without missing a regular-season game. In his first year with the Bengals, the Florida product set career highs in total tackles and sacks while operating as one of the team's top interior defensive linemen. Entering the second season of his two-year, $14.1 million deal signed last offseason, Slaton is expected to remain an integral part of Cincinnati's defense in 2026.