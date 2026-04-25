The Bengals selected Davis in the third round of the 2026 NFL Draft, 72nd overall.

Davis is unusually tall for a corner at 6-foot-4, 194 pounds, which is helpful at some times but less so others. Though he was a standout starter for Washington overall, Davis' ability to mirror the routes of shorter, quicker receivers will be tested by the NFL's different enforcement of illegal contact rules. With 4.41 speed in addition to his reach, Davis would be a menacing press-man corner if he can avoid penalties in the NFL.