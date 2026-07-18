Bengals' Tahj Brooks: Competing for RB2 role

Brooks will compete against Samaje Perine in training camp for the backup running back role behind Chase Brown, Michael Hull of the Bengals' official site reports.

Brooks was a sixth-round selection of the Bengals in the 2025 NFL Draft and spent most of his rookie campaign as a contributor on special teams while operating behind both Brown and Perine in the backfield. Brooks figures to see continued work on special teams in 2026, but he'll have the opportunity to push Perine out for the RB2 role in training camp and the preseason. Brooks turned 16 carries into 45 yards and added a nine-yard catch across 16 regular-season games in 2025 while turning 10 kick returns into 258 yards.