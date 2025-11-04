Brooks had a carry for one yard in Sunday's loss to the Bears, which marked his first rush and even his first offensive snap since Week 3's blowout loss to the Vikings.

This only happened due to Samaje Perine's high-ankle sprain early in the loss to the Bears. Brooks has mostly been an afterthought in his rookie season, but Perine is week-to-week, so Brooks might factor in against Pittsburgh in Week 11.