Brooks took 10 carries for 26 yards and caught one of two targets for three yards in Thursday's preseason loss to the Eagles.

Chase Brown played 11 of 15 snaps for the first-team offense, with Samaje Perine taking the other four snaps but not getting any touches. Neither appeared to play at all thereafter, leaving Brooks in a three-down role for much of the game, getting snaps and touches well into the fourth quarter before Gary Brightwell took over at the end. Brooks didn't find much room to run, with his best play of the night arguably being a touchdown-saving tackle after an interception. The rookie sixth-round pick nonetheless has every chance to earn a Week 1 roster spot, as the Bengals don't have much of note in the backfield beyond Brown and Perine. Even the No. 3 RB role might put Brooks an injury away from fantasy value, seeing as Perine has largely been a passing-down specialist in the NFL.