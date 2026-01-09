Brooks rushed 16 times for 45 yards and caught one of two targets for nine yards across 16 regular-season games in 2025. Additionally, he tallied 258 kick return yards.

The 2025 sixth-round pick from Texas Tech logged just 47 offensive snaps while playing behind Chase Brown and Samaje Perine during the 2025 season. However, Brooks was a valuable contributor on special teams, logging the third-most kick return yards on the Bengals while averaging 25.8 yards per attempt. Both Brown and Perine remain under contract for 2026, so Brooks will likely play another depth role in Cincinnati's backfield next year.