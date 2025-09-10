Brooks did not play a single offensive snap in Sunday's 17-16 win over the Browns.

Brooks was a complete non-factor in the Bengals' season opener, failing to earn a single touch in the contest. Instead, the rookie running back was used solely on special teams, playing a total of 12 snaps with the unit. With Chase Brown taking the majority of snaps on offense and Samaje Perine operating as the team's No. 2 option, Brooks faces an uphill battle for playing time barring injuries. The Texas Tech product's next opportunity to get involved will come when the Bengals host the Jaguars in Week 2.