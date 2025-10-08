Brooks played all 12 of his snaps on special teams in Sunday's 37-24 loss to the Lions.

After drawing some positive buzz in the spring and during training camp, Brooks has been unable to find a role on offense through the first five weeks of the season after averaging just 3.5 yards per carry on 21 totes during the preseason. Though starter Chase Brown (2.5 YPC) has gotten off to a rough start to begin the campaign, veteran backup Samaje Perine has been serviceable as a change-of-pace option behind Brown and has the trust of the coaching staff for his pass-catching and pass-blocking skills. With that in mind, Brooks may have a difficult time seeing the field as a rookie unless one of Brown or Perine misses time due to an injury.