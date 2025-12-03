Head coach Zac Taylor told reporters that Brooks (concussion) will practice in a limited fashion Wednesday, Jay Morrison of SI.com reports.

Brooks was sidelined for the Bengals' Week 13 win over the Ravens after sustaining a concussion the game prior. His limited practice session Wednesday is an encouraging sign for his return, though he still needs to clear the NFL's five-step protocol in order to suit up for Sunday's matchup against the Bills. If active for the Week 14 contest, Brooks will likely play behind both Chase Brown and Samaje Perine in Cincinnati's backfield.