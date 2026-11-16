Brooks carried three times for 12 yards while taking the field for three of the Bengals' 66 offensive snaps in Sunday's 38-18 win over the Steelers.

All three of Brooks' carries came during the Bengals' final possession of the fourth quarter, when the team had already built a sizable lead and opted to rest multiple key players, including top running back Chase Brown. Brooks has been active for all nine of the Bengals' games to date but has logged just six carries, all of which have come late in blowout victories. So long as Brown and Samaje Perine are both available, Brooks will continue to see limited playing time on offense.