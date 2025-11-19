Brooks rushed once for five yards in Sunday's 34-12 loss to the Steelers.

Brooks had a quiet day against the Steelers, handling just one rush for the second straight game. The rookie operated as the No. 2 back behind Chase Brown with teammate Samaje Perine (ankle) out, but he played just seven of the Bengals' 66 offensive snaps. Barring an injury to Brown, Brooks is nothing more than an insurance policy for fantasy purposes. Next up for Cincinnati is a Week 12 home matchup against the Patriots.