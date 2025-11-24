Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said that Brooks (concussion) won't play in Thursday's game against the Ravens, Jay Morrison of SI.com reports.

The rookie running back from Texas Tech sustained a concussion in the Week 12 loss to the Patriots, so it's no surprise that he'll be sidelined Thursday. Brooks has appeared in all 11 of the Bengals' games this season, rushing nine times for 28 yards while also contributing on special teams (130 snaps). Samaje Perine (ankle) could be on track to return from a two-game absence for the Thanksgiving Day game, and if available, he would replace Brooks and take back his familiar role as the No. 2 back behind Chase Brown.