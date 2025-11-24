Bengals' Tahj Brooks: Won't play in Week 13
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Head coach Zac Taylor told reporters Monday that Brooks (concussion) won't play in Thursday night's matchup against the Ravens, Jay Morrison of SI.com reports.
The rookie running back from Texas Tech sustained a concussion in the Week 12 loss to the Patriots, so it's no surprise that he'll be sidelined Thursday. Brooks has appeared in all 11 of the Bengals' games this season, rushing nine times for 28 yards while also contributing on special teams (130 snaps). While he's out in Week 13, expect Gary Brightwell to have an expanded role in the backfield.
More News
-
Bengals' Tahj Brooks: Enters concussion protocol•
-
Bengals' Tahj Brooks: Possible concussion•
-
Bengals' Tahj Brooks: One touch against Pittsburgh•
-
Bengals' Tahj Brooks: First carry since Week 3•
-
Bengals' Tahj Brooks: Limited to special teams in Week 5•
-
Bengals' Tahj Brooks: Limited to special teams in debut•