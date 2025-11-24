Head coach Zac Taylor told reporters Monday that Brooks (concussion) won't play in Thursday night's matchup against the Ravens, Jay Morrison of SI.com reports.

The rookie running back from Texas Tech sustained a concussion in the Week 12 loss to the Patriots, so it's no surprise that he'll be sidelined Thursday. Brooks has appeared in all 11 of the Bengals' games this season, rushing nine times for 28 yards while also contributing on special teams (130 snaps). While he's out in Week 13, expect Gary Brightwell to have an expanded role in the backfield.