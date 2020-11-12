McKinley (groin) was claimed off waivers by the Bengals on Wednesday, according to the team's official site.

The Falcons decided to part ways with their 2017 first-round pick on Monday after he voiced his displeasure with the team and the Bengals wasted no time scooping him up. The defensive end could slot right into the starting role that Carlos Dunlap left behind when he was traded to Seattle, but McKinley is also dealing with a lingering groin injury that has held him out of four games this season.